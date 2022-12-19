Good Monday afternoon in New York City, where 90 (un)lucky blocks are getting big ol' 5G towers. Here's what else is happening:
- A woman the NYPD has identified as one of the city's leading serial burglars allegedly broke into Robert De Niro's Upper East Side townhouse and tried stealing presents from under his Christmas tree.
- Joseph Cairo Jr., the Nassau County Republican committee chair, said today that Rep.-elect George Santos deserves a chance to explain the list of apparent lies about his background uncovered in a recent New York Times article.
- The co-chairs of a city-state panel for reviving central business districts joined WNYC's Brian Lehrer Show today to talk about how officials plan to convince people to return to Midtown when they don't "have" to.
- In Vancouver's transit system, the official method for clearing ice and snow from train doors it to knock it out with a hockey stick.
- For the first time ever, the White House has lit a menorah.
- Connecticut next year will become one of the first states in the country to mandate climate change studies as part of the public school curriculum.
- It appears that they're making a Pavement musical.
- Iguanas are wrecking Florida's power grid.
- While Harry and Meghan celebrated the launch of their Netflix tell-all, Prince William spent the weekend partying at his ex-girlfriend's wedding.
- 2022 was the year everyone wanted to be "a fancy little bitch" by drinking various kinds of martinis.
- And finally, nap time: