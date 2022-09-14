Good Wednesday afternoon in New York City, where Amal, the 12-foot-tall Syrian refugee puppet, has hit the streets. Here's what else is happening:
- At the start of his term, Mayor Eric Adams issued an extremely rare mayoral veto — the first the city had seen in eight years — for a piece of legislation that, it turns out, would've required his good fried, Zero Bond owner Scott Sartiano, to pay an extra tax for his $3.45 million SoHo loft because it's designated as an artist loft, and Sartiano is not an artist.
- The Cort Theatre on Broadway was officially renamed for James Earl Jones earlier this week, making it the second Broadway theater named after a Black artist.
- A Manhattan judge ruled yesterday in a potentially precedent-setting case that an NYPD officer who works in Clinton Hill can't be fired for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
- "It’s less an animated Klimt than an animated Klimt tie, the gift shop come to life": NYMag's Justin Davidson was not impressed with the new Hall des Lumières digital art exhibit.
- A 32-year-old Bronx woman who hit a flight attendant and spit on a passenger on a flight last year has been sentenced to four months in prison.
- Prosecutors in Baltimore are requesting that Adnan Syed's conviction be vacated and that the murder case at the center of the first season of Serial be retried.
- Minnesota's Republican-controlled legislature recently legalized THC — perhaps without being fully aware of what that meant (they knew it wasn't the same thing as legalizing weed) — and now craft brewers in the state are racing to make THC-spiked seltzer.
- Nicki Minaj is suing the blogger/podcaster Nosey Heaux for defamation after Heaux accused Minaj of being a "cokehead."
- The People's Joker, a "queer coming-of-age" comedy that supposedly takes place in "Gotham City" and involves a character who dresses up like The Joker, was supposed to play at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival but has now been pulled over "rights issues."
- Genetically-modified purple tomatoes are coming to your local grocery store.
- And finally, gassy pups:
Just some good bois eating their veggies pic.twitter.com/FDU30KaBzU— The Woof World (@TheWoofWorld) September 14, 2022