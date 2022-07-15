Good Friday afternoon in New York City, where the original Famous Famiglia pizzeria is being sued for $50,000 in unpaid rent. Here's what else is happening:
- For decades, the once-vibrant park house at Sara D. Roosevelt Park on the Lower East Side has been closed to the public and used for equipment storage, but activists are fighting to get it reopened as a step towards cleaning up the drug-and-feces-ridden park.
- A new study found that New York City and Chicago police are both wasting millions of dollars on ShotSpotter, a technology that uses microphones to identify the locations of gunshots, because the program hasn't led to many investigative leads or done anything to deter crime.
- Congrats to the Wildwood, New Jersey man who dug up $1,000 in cash dating back to 1934 that was buried under his lawn. Authorities believe someone must've buried the money as a safety precaution during the Depression.
- "Not my thing": In an interview with NYMag, Donald Trump denied ever throwing food at a wall, as a former White House staffer claimed he did in a January 6th committee hearing. He also said he's basically mulling whether to launch his 2024 presidential campaign before or after the midterms.
- Cyclists racing in the Tour de France in 100-degree heat have been drinking electrolyte slushies before and during the race to cool themselves down.
- Prince George, who turns 9 next week, apparently told reporters during Wimbledon that he wanted famed anti-vaxxer Novak Djokovic to win the tournament, but Buckingham Palace ordered those reporters to scrap the quote.
- That thing where you start making more money but also start spending more money — and then keep spending more money until you're spending more than you're making — is called "lifestyle creep," and you should try to avoid it.
- The Pokémon Company is hiring an archivist and Pokémon enthusiast to curate an internal museum.
- "The security guys had initially called an ambulance, but the baby came in about 10 or 15 minutes. He was born just as Metallica were playing the last song of their encore, Enter Sandman": Wishing the best for this happy Brazilian couple who gave birth to their baby son at a Metallica concert.
