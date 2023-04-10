Good Monday afternoon in New York City, where we're in for a mild hurricane season. Here's what else is happening:
- The Cannabis Association of New York’s Veterans Committee is upset that Gov. Kathy Hochul is giving weed license priority to entrepreneurs with previous drug offenses but not disabled veterans.
- "For people who live near precincts, their most frequent interaction with the police will be observing them breaking the law, forcing them to walk in the street.": A PhD candidate at U.C. Berkeley spent months studying the phenomenon of NYPD officers parking on sidewalks and found that outside almost every precinct in the city, the sidewalk is covered with illegally parked cars.
- The union representing hotel workers in New York City's suburbs has reached a deal to raise worker pay by $7.50 an hour.
- "If you litter, you're garbage": The city's sanitation department has a new anti-littering ad campaign.
- The Dalai Lama apologized for asking a young boy to "suck my tongue," with his office explaining that he was just teasing the kid.
- King Charles' old-timey pumpkin coach for the Coronation does have air-conditioning.
- It's possible that Barack Obama really reads all those books on his recommendation lists.
- The boys are bending pencil-sized pieces of steel.
- In local college sports news, congrats to the Princeton men's wrestling team and the Quinnipiac men's hockey team on their respective national championship wins.
- All the Elon Musk-related Twitter drama appears quaint and insignificant to people who've quit Twitter.
