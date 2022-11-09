Good Wednesday afternoon in New York City, where highbrow chefs have begun doing cannabis tasting menus. Here's what else is happening:
- A 23-year-old Gravesend man has been indicted a year after allegedly driving his Tesla into two dumpsters, launching 40 feet in the air and ultimately killing one of the passengers in the car.
- New York magazine has a good group portrait of female FDNY firefighters.
- The Brooklyn Nets have opted to promote interim head coach Jacque Vaughn into the official head coach job rather than hire the mysteriously suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka.
- Out in Alaska, Sarah Palin was running for a U.S. House seat and appears to have been smoked by the Democratic incumbent.
- Now that the cryptocurrency exchange FTX is apparently tanking, all the hedge funds that invested in it, plus Tom Brady, are likely to lose their money.
- The Russian army has given up control and left the Ukrainian city of Kherson, which was the only regional capital it held. This is a positive sign for Ukraine heading into the winter, when cold weather is expected to slow the fighting.
- The good news for Ukraine may or may not be related to Sean Penn lending one of his Oscar statues to Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a good luck charm.
- Scientists don't fully understand why but when people hear that "undetectable, very low" deep bass, they just dance harder.
- Here's a terrifying video taken by a Canadian diver who got hugged by a giant octopus and lived to tell of it.
