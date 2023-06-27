It’s Tuesday afternoon in New York City and you’ll be able to top your hot dog with Pepsi-flavored ketchup on July 4 at Yankee Stadium. The sauce, called “Colachup,” is debuting at three other ballparks in the country, but it’s unclear when it will be available outside of the stadium.
Here’s what else is happening:
- The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act took effect today which mandates workplaces with 15 or more employees provide reasonable accommodations for pregnancy, childbirth or related conditions.
- Ryan Seacrest will be the new host of Wheel of Fortune, replacing Pat Sajak who is retiring after more than four decades.
- A few lucky people will get a chance to stay at Barbie’s all-pink Malibu dreamhouse mansion next month.
- Canal Street’s poor design has led to a chaotic corridor prone to accidents and the Department of Transportation wants to change that, but first they’re studying it to understand the area better. The latest data shows most people aren’t getting to Canal Street, whether for shopping, dining or otherwise, by car, so better infrastructure to accommodate pedestrians is needed.
- May the odds of avoiding a stomach virus be in your favor if you’re taking on a cruise this summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 13 outbreaks of norovirus so far this year.
- Central Park’s Chess and Checkers House has reopened after a makeover, the first remodel in almost 40 years.
- A New Jersey man who invested $290,000 for a lifetime pass from United Airlines in 1990 made history for flying the most miles on an airplane, clocking in at 23 million miles.
