Good Friday afternoon in New York City, where it's kissin' 90. Here’s what else is happening:
- Shortly after City Councilmember Ari Kagan abandoned his former campaign site, AriKagan.com, it somehow became a porn site.
- The Alice Austen House, a historical landmark on Staten Island, is getting spruced up with "queer" plants.
- Stony Brook University is $500 million richer after a recent gift from former Stony Brook math teacher-turned-hedge fund manager James Simons.
- LaGuardia's new Terminal B, the one with the cool fountain that plays "New York, New York," won awards from two major environmental organizations for its energy-efficient design.
- Sotheby's is turning the old Whitney Museum building on Madison Avenue into an auction house, which is either "depressing and very, very sad" or "sensible," depending on which expert you ask.
- Williamsburg's Frost Restaurant, an old school Italian spot famous for its red sauce and playing "Jeopardy!" on TV, is closing after 64 years in business.
- Meanwhile, fellow Italian American icon Al Pacino is having another child at the age of 83.
- Joe Biden fell over a sandbag at yesterday's Air Force Academy graduation.
- Astronomers have discovered a "fake moon" that's been following Earth for the past 2,200 years.
- Stonehenge may have been "constructed as a ritual site for a small and elite group," according to a new study of the acoustics inside the ancient stone circle.
- You can now get Early Addition in your inbox every weekday morning before it publishes on our website. Sign up here.
- And finally, I (James) am going on parental leave, see you in the fall commenters!: