It’s Thursday afternoon in New York City, where a 15-year-old California girl swam around the island of Manhattan.
While it’s impressive enough that she swam 28.5 miles, I’m more blown away that anyone would want to swim in the Hudson River for that long.
Here’s what else is happening:
- If you live in some parts of New Jersey, you might want to get a few swimming tips from the girl who swam around the city since there’s a chance your town could be underwater by 2050.
- Some people are already preparing for an underwater future by firing up old steamboats on New Jersey’s largest lake.
- So the future is looking a lot more wet, but will there be bananas? That’s the latest discourse making the rounds in pro-socialist circles and beyond.
- Stepping away from the future for a moment, let’s look back at the past, when we'd rip the heads off of our Barbie dolls or make them act out passionate kissing scenes and figure out why.
- The dating scene is so bad right now that some couples are resorting to ketamine and MDMA to help save their relationships.
- NBC News found out that the MTA quietly rolled out an AI software at some subway stations that’s being used to track fare beaters.
- An 8-year-old Florida girl who was severely burned from a McDonald’s chicken nugget that fell on her leg was awarded $800,000 after she and her family sued the company.
- And finally, I get by with a little help from my friends: