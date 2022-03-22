Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where snow may not be done with us yet. Here's what else is happening:
- With hybrid and remote work looking like a permanent thing, can Midtown office buildings successfully convert to residential towers the way Lower Manhattan real estate did after 9/11?
- New data out of Great Britain indicates that COVID lockdowns lead to, among other things, a drop in stomach bug transmission.
- A Hyundai was chased down and "pinned" by Canadian police after it was caught going 93 miles an hour on the wrong side of the road, but the driver won't be apprehended because he's 11 years old.
- A new political magazine called Compact is "here to start a two-front war on the left and the right," so watch out for that.
- Amanda Bynes' nine-year-long conservatorship is ending.
- And Just Like That..., the Sex & The City reboot, has been green-lit for a second season.
- A spike in gun violence during Spring Break in Miami has prompted local police to set a midnight curfew.
- Caroline Polacheck, 100 Gecs, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, and ton of other people will be performing at Lollapalooza this summer.
- And finally, a goat petting a cat:
Cats are Amazing ☺️🥲🐱🐈⬛❤️🐐💟 pic.twitter.com/BGc66ygKh3— Respect Life 🌎🌈💯🌻🇺🇦#BLM Bringing Back Normal (@koan4uu) March 22, 2022