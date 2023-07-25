It’s Tuesday afternoon in New York City where short shorts are out and “manpris” are in.
That’s right fellas, gone are the days of thigh-exposing shorts outside of the gym. The hottest new fashion trend is ultra-baggy shorts that dip below the knee. Plan accordingly.
Here’s what else is happening:
- Pete Davidson will be clocking in for community service shifts with the New York Fire Department as part of a deal to resolve a reckless driving charge in California.
- A new device for wheelchair users to automatically secure themselves in place on MTA buses without the driver’s help is being piloted.
- Mayor Eric Adams is promising to help residents of a Crown Heights building he once lived in who are fed up with their neighbor who spews threats, goes on racist rants, and is the prime suspect in a fatal arson.
- Better act fast if you want to get your hands on the city’s alleged “best katsu sando” as only 20 are made each night.
- Captchas, those tests that make you prove you’re a human for websites, are harmlessly annoying, but they may soon be a thing of the past as companies test out new ways to validate your humanity.
- New York lawmakers are calling the Department of State to do something about the “completely unacceptable” delay in passport services that’s become a headache to travelers.
- President Biden’s dog Commander is a bit of a terror who doesn’t seem to like Secret Service agents as he’s reportedly bitten several of them, and even sent one agent to the hospital with injuries.
- And finally, goat intrusion: