It's Friday evening. The sun has emerged and Louis C.K. won't be performing tonight in Kiev, after all. Here's what else happening:
- New York City drivers have a little more than a month to rev their engines with those modified mortar-sounding exhaust pipes before automated noise sensors start ticketing them.
- Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has assigned a new prosecutor to the Trump Organization criminal fraud case. So for now, it's still going forward.
- Eurovision decided today to drop Russia from the upcoming Song Contest.
- Joy Behar caught some heat for lamenting on The View that the war in Ukraine could disrupt her plans to go on vacation to Italy.
- The new Cornell Tech campus on Roosevelt Island and two new Columbia Business School buildings on the West Side of Manhattan all have the glass-and-steel look of "today’s aesthetics of higher learning, especially as applied to new frontiers in making money," writes NY Mag architecture critic Justin Davidson.
- A professional runner may or may not have pooped on the track at a Sedona, Ariz. high school. And now, Olympic athletes from around the world who often train at this track are seeing their access restricted.
- Hollywood Unlocked, the blog that had been standing by its "reporting" that Queen Elizabeth died, has admitted it was wrong and she's still kickin'.
- "A Further Lane woman reported a 'shadowy figure' outside her bedroom window an hour before sunrise on Feb. 15. Two officers showed up at the house and checked the interior and exterior. It proved to be nothing more than a shadow." And that's the news from East Hampton.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- And finally, don't mock rabbits, apparently:
Puppy thinks he’s a rabbit.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/SX9Llq1jaT— Zonia (@Itx_nimii) February 19, 2022