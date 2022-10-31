Good Monday afternoon in New York City, where eight 311 complaints have been made this year about ghosts occupying people's apartments. Here's what else is happening:
- Tenants of a Crown Heights apartment building who've been on a rent strike for a year are trying to purchase the building outright now that the landlord, who let hundreds of repair requests go unanswered, has died.
- Joe Biden, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama were all at the Met Museum today for the memorial service for Donald Blinken, a major Democratic Party donor and the father of current Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
- A man died early this morning after being hit by a D train at the 47th-50th Streets-Rockefeller Center subway station.
- Volunteers with the group Chinatown Assembly are helping restaurants in the neighborhood disassemble and discard their outdoor dining sheds so they don't become magnets for trash, rats and illegal activity.
- Former crew members on the now-decommissioned Staten Island Ferry purchased by Colin Jost and Pete Davidson said it'll likely cost millions to renovate the boat and make it a performance venue because it's full of asbestos and roaches.
- So far this year, Google has recorded more than 2 million searches for variations of "realistic excuses for missing work," which is far higher than in previous years. (In 2018, that got 300,000 searches.)
- The hot new trend on TikTok is buying Treasury bills.
- The other hot trend on TikTok is wearing eye makeup that makes you look like you are crying.
- Remember seven Halloweens ago when an asteroid that looked like a skull flew past the Earth? Spooky.
- And finally, hope there's a treat in this feeder: