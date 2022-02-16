Mayor Eric Adams released his 'radically practical' budget today, adding a cool billion to the city's reserves.
- Shailene Woodley of “Divergent” fame and NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers are no longer engaged, sources told People.
- The New York Times outlined Gov. Hochul’s evolution from “accidental governor to unquestioned front-runner” in the leadup to Thursday’s Democratic Party nominating convention.
- “Oh I am here,” but, “as you can see, I can’t move.” Claire Carusillo of Gawker wrote today about Queen Elizabeth’s supposed immobility at Windsor Castle today.
- THE CITY reported on the real estate industry beefing up efforts to kill a bill that would protect New York tenants from rent hikes.
- It’s palace intrigue to the Max. State Assemblyman Charles Fall rescinded his endorsement of former Rep. Max Rose’s campaign for Congress because he wouldn’t support his girlfriend’s state Senate run.
- The MTA’s Inspector General’s office fielded 1,400 complaints last year, breaking the previous record set in 2019 of 1,375, the New York Post reported. Most of them cited “employee misconduct.”
- Growing up as Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks’ son was not easy, according to this report in The Daily News, where Chet Hanks used words like “toxic” to describe having famous parents.
- Fair Fares is failing, Mayor Adams told amNewYork when he said he wanted to attract more New Yorkers to take advantage of the commuter discount program.
- And capping off with some good news: Amateur Night at The Apollo has returned from its pandemic pause.
