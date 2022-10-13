Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, where the Yankees game has been postponed due to rain. Here's what else is happening:
- The NYPD said it has arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly killing a 67-year-old pedestrian in a hit-and-run in Crown Heights earlier this summer.
- Ulster County's rent control board could soon make Kingston — a town that's seen skyrocketing housing costs during the pandemic — the first city in New York to instate a rent decrease for tenants of stabilized units.
- Donald Trump, whose main real estate company is tied up in a fraud investigation by the New York attorney general, just formed a new company in Delaware called ... Trump Organization II.
- A new bill in New Jersey's state legislature would require the tourism department to officially promote "Central Jersey."
- In recent years, a lot of homeowners have installed koi ponds on their property not understanding that koi can live for over 100 years, which is way longer than the owners are willing to take care of them.
- Bankers and lawyers have returned to the office in Manhattan looking a lot like they did before the pandemic, except they're all now wearing stretchy dress pants from Lululemon.
- ...they do not appear to be accessorizing with the new $1,800 Balenciaga chip bags.
- October is the high season for history tour guides in Salem, Mass. (The witch trials did not happen on Halloween.)
- The current co-owner of Tumblr's parent company basically said he wouldn't at all mind if the site had porn on it again, but the Apple App store won't let them do it.
- After a talking head on Fox Business said that inflation is so bad his Taco Bell lunch cost him $28, this guy actually went and ate $28 worth of Taco Bell, and lived to tell of it.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
- And finally, gentle gentle!: