It's Thursday evening and my colleague Liz has now been immortalized in NPRMageddondom. Here's what else is happening:
- Broadway is offering twofers to get people to attend musicals.
- The National Palace of Arts in Kiev, Ukraine, is offering 30% discounts on tickets for the not-yet-canceled Louis C.K. standup show tomorrow night.
- The NYPD said seven thieves are on the lam after stealing $500,000 worth of used stuff from The Real Real on the Upper East Side.
- Congrats to the happy couples who got married at City Hall on 2/22/22 and therefore got their pictures published on The Cut.
- The New York City Marathon is going to be 50,000 runners strong this fall, unlike last year's pared-back 30,000-person event.
- Grub Street's guide to good restaurants to eat in by yourself and not get bothered continues with a trip down the Q line.
- Vice Studios sent Sean Penn to Ukraine to document the war.
- Passive housing, the new trend in New York City apartment construction that involves insulating the hell out of your unit but also installing sophisticated air filters that get the allergens out, sounds very cool.
