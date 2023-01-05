Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, which is basically Los Angeles now. Here's what else is happening:
- Civic leaders in northeast Queens are rallying to try to stop New York Mets owner and hedge fund manager Steve Cohen from building a casino — or anything else — on the 50 acres of public land across from Citi Field.
- When it's no longer 55 degrees in New York City, these outdoor fire pits at Governors Island's Winter Village might be a fun and cozy attraction.
- A bystander filmed Wall Street Journal reporter Dion Rabouin being handcuffed and harassed by a police officer outside a Chase bank in Phoenix, Arizona, where Rabouin was reporting for a story while visiting family in the area.
- Cardi B is paying close attention to inflation and the spike in grocery prices, and she isn't happy about it.
- El Chapo's son Ovidio Guzmán, who's now a Sinaloa Cartel leader himself, has been recaptured by Mexican authorities.
- New York rapper Theophilus London was found walking around Los Angeles after going missing three months ago, his family has reported.
- Bed, Bath & Beyond is basically broke and could soon go bankrupt.
- Prince Harry wrote in his forthcoming memoir that he killed 25 people while fighting in Afghanistan with the British military.
- Billy Idol is finally getting his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
- Exercising during the middle of your workday is cool.
- Is this like when boys wore suits to The Rise of Gru?
