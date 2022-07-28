Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, where Emily Gould and her family have found an apartment. Here's what else is happening:
- The man who allegedly attacked Lee Zeldin at a campaign event is being held in jail pending a mental health review.
- Can you tell the difference between a Mets fan and a Yankees fan based on the last concert they went to (and a couple other things)? Take the quiz!
- Amtrak is running a train from New York City to the Berkshires this summer and it's been extremely popular.
- Dumbo Moving and Storage and Piece of Cake, two titans of the New York City moving industry, are in a bitter duel over, among other things, a lawsuit alleging that Piece of Cake stole Dumbo's tech-related trade secrets.
- "How will we solve the big issues facing America? Not Left. Not Right. Forward": Andrew Yang and former New Jersey Republican Gov. Christine Todd Whitman are starting a centrist political party called the Forward party.
- A Florida man has been arrested for trying to get onto a Space Force base and tell the Guardians (they're called that) about a war between dragons and aliens.
- Sprite is discontinuing its green bottles and will now use clear bottles because they're theoretically easier to recycle. (The vast majority of recyclable plastic bottles end up in landfills anyway.)
- Shakira rejected a plea deal with the Spanish government and will go to trial to fight charges that she committed tax fraud to the tune of $15 million.
- Speaking of tax evasion, today I learned that fancy sports cars disproportionately have Montana plates because of a loophole that allows cars registered in Montana to bypass taxes and carbon emission rules.
