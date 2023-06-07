Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City where you probably shouldn’t be celebrating Global Running Day with the haze.
Here’s what else is happening:
- The MTA is projecting a calming blue light to try and prevent suicide attempts in three subway stations most prone to them.
- A lawsuit against Dua Lipa that claimed the singer’s 2020 hit ‘Levitating’ copied a hook from a 2017 reggae song was dismissed, for now at least.
- Two former executives at a sexual wellness company that had ‘orgasmic meditation’ as part of their offerings are being charged in a forced labor conspiracy.
- Jekyll, a 400-pound great white shark, was seen off the coast of Long Island, where he will presumably spend the next couple of months.
- One library in Queens is facing a lawsuit from the city for violating the Americans with Disabilities Act with its edgy design.
- Another library hosted Henry Kissinger’s 100th birthday celebration.
- Where else would a 23-year-old run a business selling human bones but Brooklyn?
- And finally, where there's a will, there's a way: