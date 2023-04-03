Good Monday afternoon in New York City, where you should probably avoid driving into Manhattan. Here's what else is happening:
- Streetsblog has an excellent investigative feature about the quasi-legal New Jersey car "dealerships" that don't actually sell cars, but rather the scam paper temporary license plates people use to avoid tolls and automatic traffic fines.
- "New York slipping into hell is never about statistics": Political and business consultants told City & State that the fearmongering around crime — and the corny "We ❤️ NYC" counter-campaign — is less about data and more about vibes.
- The CDC says at least one person in New York (and 11 other people across 10 different states) got sick after consuming raw dough containing a yet-to-be-identified brand of flour that was contaminated with Salmonella, so just don't eat raw cookie dough for now.
- "God forbid I don’t receive a CAURD license, I’m going to enter the market some way somehow": New York gave out three licenses for legal weed shops in Brooklyn today. Meanwhile, there are currently four legal dispensaries open in the five boroughs — and roughly 1,400 unlicensed ones.
- Last weekend's Bruce Springsteen concert at Madison Square Garden appeared to have absolutely nothing to do with the Trump indictment, New York City's crime rate, migrant shelters or Midtown office vacancies ... or did it?
- A landlord explained to the Odd Lots podcast that while the golden age of being a New York City landlord is over, "evictions are destroying lives just like foreclosures are," so it appears we're not in a golden age of being a tenant, either.
- A former CIA official told the British tabloid The Sun that Vladimir Putin will likely be assassinated because oligarchs are fed up with him.
- Fast food companies are having a hard time finding four-pound chickens, which are the petite and more delicious version used for crispy chicken sandwiches.
- Pepsi has an unapologetic new logo.
