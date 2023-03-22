Good Wednesday afternoon in New York City, where the Flatiron Building is being auctioned off. Here's what else is happening:
- Wealthy New York City residents who bought vacation homes in the Hudson Valley at the start of the pandemic arguably messed everything up by pricing out people who lived there year-round, which in turn caused declines in school enrollment and volunteer firefighter ranks.
- Lee Zeldin is a consultant now.
- If white-people-in-Berlin-style techno isn't your thing, Hell Gate solicited recommendations for other kinds of music clubs to hit up in New York City.
- Even if hailing a car on your phone is the new normal, it's still a cool life skill to be able to do the taxi whistle.
- You don't need to go on a juice-only diet for a week to "cleanse" your body of toxins, that's what your liver/kidneys/pee/poo are for.
- Researchers have found that male elephant seals are disproportionately dying early because of pressure to wade into dangerous waters to hunt and get extremely large, all in the hope of becoming a dominant "beachmaster" seal with their own exclusive harem of female seals.
- The French showbiz comedy Call My Agent!, which has already been remade in the U.K., Canada and Italy, is getting a Spanish-language remake courtesy of director/producer Eva Longoria.
- And finally, teething time: