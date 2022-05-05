Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, where everyone wants a one-bedroom by a subway stop. Here's what else is happening:
- Bill de Blasio and Chirlane McCray have been living at the Marriott in downtown Brooklyn while their townhouse gets renovated, and according to someone with knowledge of the hotel bar, the former mayor is a bad tipper.
- Meet Madame Paulette, the Midtown dry cleaner to the stars.
- After yesterday's news that the Federal Reserve was increasing interest rates, stocks went up ... but today they went back down.
- Buying a house is arguably harder than it's ever been because 28% of sales are going to people who can pay all cash.
- Pope Francis was spotted being pushed around in a wheelchair. (He's getting knee surgery soon, and hoping to be back on his feet after that.)
- The "hand of God" Diego Maradona jersey that sold for over $9 million at auction hasn't been washed since the 1986 World Cup game wherein he wore it, Sotheby's confirmed.
- "I’m not going to court. I’m not going to a job interview. I’m going to a game show." The 23-year-old Canadian Jeopardy! Champion Mattea Roach explains why she thinks out loud and does this funny thing with her wrists while playing.
- You bet The Guardian's Adrian Chiles wrote this week about his favorite wooden spoon.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- And finally, interpretive cat dance:
kitten cat hanging upside down kneading baking making bread on air swimming pic.twitter.com/P7Pwlmpl50— meow (@meowniments) May 4, 2022