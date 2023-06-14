Good Wednesday afternoon in New York City, a place where we love to be the best at things and this new study certainly feeds our ego by ranking us as the nation’s top city.
To be clear, the ranking is based on factors for visitors and tourists rather than for residents, but a win is a win. Here’s what else is happening:
- Missing Bill de Blasio? He's dishing out details about his time in office and what he's been up to the past 18 months, but more importantly reflecting on the biggest regret of his career: his fatal groundhog encounter.
- It’s been a rough season for Northeastern apple orchards and vineyards, which have been enduring the effects of a late-season frost that’s wiped out much of their crops. Growers and elected officials are calling on the federal government to provide help.
- If you feel like you’re being asked to tip everywhere you go now, you probably are. Gratuity prompts are now included on more than nearly 75% of all remote transactions and customers aren’t the only ones who feel awkward about it — some workers and businesses do, too.
- A baby deer went for a swim in a Long Island swimming pool and then ran into some trouble. Luckily, it was saved by a 12-year-old boy.
- Parking at NYC-area airports is about to get really pricey with rates going up to $89 a day. You might want to consider taking the subway.
- A large sewer drain in Queens served as the perfect venue for a recent speakeasy-esque concert.
- Just days before a planned strike, UPS reached a tentative deal with workers over hot trucks. The company will equip delivery vehicles with fans and heat shields while new trucks will be guaranteed to have air conditioning.
- And finally, keep them away from de Blasio: