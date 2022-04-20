Good Wednesday afternoon in New York City, where the stage of the pandemic wherein Goldman Sachs employees got free lunch in the office has ended. Here's what else is happening:
- Mary Norris, the beloved retired copyeditor from The New Yorker and a known alternate side parking guru, gave Curbed some tips now that twice-a-week street sweeping is coming back.
- Data from the last couple decades suggests that the president of the United States is almost always unpopular.
- "I can’t really put my finger on it, but something just doesn’t feel right.": Trump fans told The Atlantic that believing the 2020 election was stolen isn't exactly about facts and evidence, it's more of a vibe.
- About 40% of America's carbon emissions come from buildings, and most of that comes from heating or cooling our buildings, suggesting that we need better insulation.
- A$AP Rocky has been arrested in Los Angeles for allegedly shooting someone in the hand last year.
- Today is extra nice and chill for people born on 4/20/69.
- Things are just okay for Shawn Mendes.
- Wimbledon isn't going to let Russian and Belarusian players compete in this summer's tournament.
- Bhad Bhabie claims she's made $50 million on OnlyFans and would thus no longer like to be referred to as "cash me outside girl."
- And finally, I don't know, this cat seems to be thinking a lot of thoughts:
hehe not hehe cat kitten video kitten staring looking at camera thoughtlessly no thoughts blankly pic.twitter.com/IHZY22hCGX— meow (@meowniments) April 20, 2022