Good Wednesday afternoon in New York City, where we're all getting to know Zack, the East Village camera installer who spotted the subway shooting suspect this afternoon. Here's what else is happening:
- Uber and Lyft said they'd refund customers who faced surge prices for rides booked yesterday near the site of the subway shooting in Sunset Park.
- The new Midtown night club Nebula was created with the intention of making Manhattan a nightlife mecca again, but so far, it's doing incredible business as a venue for bar mitzvahs.
- John Hinckley Jr., who attempted to assassinate President Ronald Reagan in 1981 and then began a music career after being released from psychiatric care in 2016, is playing a sold-out concert in Bushwick this summer.
- Halftime, a new documentary about Jennifer Lopez that chronicles, among other things, her 2020 Super Bowl halftime show, will kick off this year's Tribeca Film Festival.
- Alicia Keys' Songs in A Minor, Wu-Tang Clan's Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), and WNYC broadcasts from the immediate aftermath of the 9/11 attacks are all part of the latest group of recordings being inducted into the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry.
- New data from the CDC shows that sexually transmitted infections spiked in 2020, largely because the diversion of medical resources to COVID-19 caused young people, racial minorities and gay men to disproportionately suffer from increased illness.
- New York magazine got to the bottom of the Nicholas Kristof Oregon gubernatorial run that wasn't.
- Why do grocery stores make it hard on you by placing parsley and cilantro next to each other without extremely clear signage indicating which is which?
- "I went for a walk one day and I was climbing over a fence [and fell]. I smashed all my back up and I really saw stars, right? I thought, 'I'm going to write about that.' And the bloke said, 'So, you are going to write about falling over?'": Here's a charming interview with Adrian Chiles, the Guardian columnist who writes entertaining little pieces about nothing.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- And finally, watch out for stones:
Red panda encounters a stone.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/3djM8yhfAd— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) April 13, 2022