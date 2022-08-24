Good Wednesday afternoon in New York City, where most people are "less satisfied with life" than they were a year ago, according to Siena. Here's what else is happening:
- The NYPD has now arrested four young people, including a 13-year-old, after the group allegedly tried evading a cab fare and then beat the taxi driver to death in the Rockaways.
- Joanne Koch, the longtime head of the Film Society of Lincoln Center who was a major champion of artistic freedom for decades, has died at the age of 92.
- Bella Hadid said she's interested in possibly rescuing the carriage horse that collapsed in Midtown earlier this month.
- The Greenwich mansion once owned by Donald and Ivana Trump is now on the market for $29 million, though the latest owner unfortunately scrubbed all the gold leafing out the house when he bought it.
- In a new memoir by Rudy Giuliani's third ex-wife, Judith Giuliani, she writes that the former mayor was deeply depressed and abusing alcohol after dropping out of the 2008 presidential contest, but Donald Trump let him crash at Mar-a-Lago for a while and nurse himself back to health.
- It's no longer just menus — business cards now have QR codes on them.
- Perhaps to distract from the negative press around his divorce and his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, Bill Gates is out here promoting the fact that he's been a devoted pickleball player for 50 years and even credits his dad with being part of the group of friends who invented the game.
- The Girl Scouts of America have a new cookie called the Raspberry Rally that seems identical to the Thin Mint except the inside is a red, raspberry-flavored cookie.
- Nicole Beharie and John Hamm are joining the cast of The Morning Show for season 3.
- Vice has a good interview with a longtime WWE writer about what it's like ... being a writer for fake wrestling.
- And finally, not the point, but that acorn!:
The President of Ireland’s dog accompanies him literally everywhere. He has no idea his owner is very important and doesn’t care. pic.twitter.com/gycgz9nUgz— Today Years Old (@todayyearsoldig) August 23, 2022