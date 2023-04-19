Good Wednesday afternoon in New York City, where Little Italy is getting tidied up. Here's what else is happening:
- New York City has agreed to pay up to $53 million in settlements for thousands of pre-trial detainees who were wrongfully placed in solitary confinement at Rikers Island or the now-closed Manhattan Detention Complex.
- Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, who was convicted of tax fraud last year, has been released early from Rikers Island after spending 100 days in jail, which amounted to about two thirds of his sentence.
- The Brooklyn Academy of Music is opposing the proposed installation of a protected bike line on Ashland Place — which runs up the theater complex's west flank — citing vague "safety concerns."
- Divers off the coast of Old Saybrook, Connecticut have discovered the remains of an experimental 1907 submarine, which was built with wheels on the bottom for driving around the sea floor.
- "Taylor Swift actually asked them: 'Can you tell me that these are not unregistered securities?'": Apparently Taylor Swift was a rare celebrity who asked questions about FTX's validity and decided not to let the crypto company give her tour a $100 million sponsorship.
- Natasha Rothwell, who played Belinda the spa manager in season one of The White Lotus, is returning to the show for season three.
- This is shaping up to be the summer of banana-based soft serve in New York City.
- Crumbl cookies seem gross.
- Special note: Extra Extra will be off tomorrow and Friday, and will return Monday, April 24.
- And finally, keep 'em coming: