Good Wednesday afternoon in New York City, where The Nutcracker is back. Here's what else is happening:
- This was the year we learned about "cuck money" and other things having to do with the rent going up.
- Bishop Lamor Whitehead, who was charged with fraud earlier this week, declared his innocence and told followers not to "drink the Kool-Aid" during a 15-minute Instagram video yesterday.
- Netflix has revealed new details about the massive $850 million production studio it plans to build at Fort Monmouth near the Jersey Shore.
- The DEA said it seized enough fentanyl this year to kill every single person in the United States.
- Justin Bieber is selling his music catalog for (only?) $200 million.
- An analysis of Himalayan brown bear poop in India shows the critically endangered animals are barely surviving on a diet of literal garbage.
- Archaeologists in Peru have discovered a giant glyph of a cat face that date back to between 100 B.C. and 300 A.D.
- Variety has — for the first time ever — published its own Top 100 Movies Of All Time list, and number one is Psycho. (Number 94 is Bridesmaids.)
- Congrats to the tiny town of Nakatsu, Japan, for being the fried chicken capital of the world.
