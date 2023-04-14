Good Friday afternoon in New York City, where kids are spending their birthday parties on party buses bopping around in Manhattan traffic. Here's what else is happening:
- Broadway theater titans and nearby restaurants like Sardi's have geared up for war against a Jay-Z-backed proposal to put a casino in Times Square.
- Anthony Zottola, the son of late mobster Sylvester "Sally Daz" Zottola, has been sentenced to life in prison for having his dad assassinated in a McDonald's drive-thru in the Bronx back in 2018.
- Jacob Garlick, the mysterious Virginia-based real estate guy who won the Flatiron Building at auction despite not actually having the money, apparently still wants to buy it — and even reached out privately to the auction's second-place finisher to see if they could go in on it together.
- Following a series of incidents involving kids getting rowdy, the Garden State Plaza mall in Paramus is requiring all shoppers under 18 to be accompanied by an adult chaperone on Fridays and Saturdays after 5 p.m.
- A 24-year-old Manhattan woman who accidentally trapped herself on the roof of her apartment was rescued after ordering a burrito and having the delivery worker come up and get her.
- Meanwhile in Spain, extreme athlete Beatriz Flamini trapped herself in a cave for 500 days as part of a study on "the impact of social isolation and extreme temporary disorientation on people's perception of time."
- Former Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash is selling his Cobble Hill townhouse for $6.25 million.
- And finally, life is a journey: