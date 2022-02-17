Good evening-before-the-Wind Storm. Here's what's happening:
- A New York judge ruled today that Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., and Ivanka Trump all have to testify under oath in the New York attorney general's investigation into possible fraud at the Trump Organization.
- Remember the Anime convention at the Javits Center in December that people thought was an omicron superspreader event? The CDC says it wasn't.
- A climate reporter shared some (comparative) good news on The Brian Lehrer Show today: If we stopped emitting greenhouse gases tomorrow, scientists now believe that it would only take 3 years for the world to stop heating up.
- Condé Nast said it just posted its first annual profit in years.
- Anthony Weiner would've won the 2013 mayoral election had he stayed in the race, according to Anthony Weiner.
- Go eat in a restaurant alone, it's fine.
- People in Lake Tahoe have been arguing over whether to kill a 500 pound bear named Jake that's been roaming around a luxury gated home community.
- Does picking up litter really matter? The data says, not really?
- And finally, no sooner had the warm liquid, mixed with the crumbs, touched my palate...
Orangutan eats bread by dipping it in tea..🦧🥖☕🤯 pic.twitter.com/S8rEBSKa4Q— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) February 17, 2022