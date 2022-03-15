Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where professional baseball players have a month to get vaccinated or they won't be allowed to play home games. Here's what else is happening:
- The head of the Local 2507 firefighters union said that FDNY workers had been scheduled to do a fire inspection at the Twins Park North West tower in the Bronx before a fire there killed 17 people earlier this year, but the inspection was canceled because the workers were reassigned to enforce restaurant guidelines during COVID.
- Barbara Maier Gustern, the 87-year-old Broadway voice coach who suffered brain damage after being shoved to the ground in Chelsea last week, died last night.
- This week's episode of The United States of Anxiety features a thorough conversation about why people in New York feel so much fear right now — beyond the crime rate — and what history can teach us about what might be the smartest way forward.
- "The Kafkaesque tribulations through which the claimants were dragged have wreaked havoc on their financial lives," reads a lawsuit filed by current and former BuzzFeed employees who weren't able to sell stock right after the company's IPO.
- NPR has a helpful rundown on the difference between an "oligarch" and a plain old Russian billionaire.
- French President Emmanuel Macron was photographed in jeans and a hoodie and people made a big deal about it.
- Barack Obama has narrated a Netflix documentary series about national parks and the critters that live in them.
- We've got another big stuck boat, this time in the Chesapeake Bay.
- It appears that potato chip companies saw that old "kettle chips are bad" debate and decided to start making chips that are cooked until they're almost completely burnt.
- And finally, the lube wins:
The solution of a woman who lubricates the feeder post because the squirrels are constantly eating the food she puts for the birds. Looks so cute! ❤️🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/BUtJ1LZuQG— Figen (@TheFigen) March 15, 2022