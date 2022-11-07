Good Monday afternoon in New York City, where the New York Jets remain good. Here's what else is happening:
- Almost 100,000 New York City residents flooded polling places on Sunday for the final day of early voting, suggesting that people may be waking up at the last minute to the fact that we have (another) election to vote in.
- New York's Republican Party is feeling good about its chances to quietly pick up a few state Senate seats and eliminate the Democrats' supermajority in the legislative chamber.
- Andy Byford officially returned to New York City from England on Oct. 30 and explained to the New York Post that he's looking for a job in the transit industry.
- A public records search shows that the driver of a giant Ford pickup truck with equally giant "Thin Blue Line" flags that led a pro-Lee Zeldin caravan in Brooklyn yesterday racked up 27 tickets in the past two years, including eight tickets for speeding in a school zone.
- If the U.S. House of Representatives follows the Senate's lead and passes a bill making Daylight Saving Time permanent, then we'll spring forward an hour in March and then never change the clocks again.
- A rancher outside Sacramento says a little meteorite hit his house and burned down his porch.
- The National Parks Service is begging visitors to stop licking Sonoran desert toads for their dangerous but supposedly hallucinogenic properties.
- Two guys who got trapped in a South Korean zinc mine for nine days managed to survive on 30 packets of instant coffee and came out in pretty good shape, according to authorities.
- More and more, celebrities are putting colorful star stickers on their face pimples.
