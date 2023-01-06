Good Friday afternoon in New York City, where the Three Kings Day Parade is returning to East Harlem. Here's what else is happening:
- Sea level rise is expected to push saltwater further up the Delaware River, a phenomenon that could ultimately threaten the drinking water supplies of both Philly and New York.
- The Frick is adding its first Renaissance portrait of a woman to its permanent collection. (The work is "Portrait of a Woman" by Giovanni Battista Moroni.)
- Congrats to New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin for being named to the NHL Eastern Conference All-Star Team.
- Whale watchers in Orange County, California got to witness a massive gray whale give birth to a (giant!) baby gray whale.
- "Real Housewives" star Jen Shah was sentenced by a judge in Manhattan today to six-and-a-half years in prison for fraud.
- Visions of blood testing devices and rocket ships come and go, but the robotic pizza maker remains the holy grail of Silicon Valley inventions.
- Disney is 100 years old.
- "A 40-year-old man living on Toilsome Lane called police last Thursday afternoon to report 'suspicious activity.' He had discovered a plastic bag wrapped tightly around the branch of a tree on his property and wanted his finding documented." Pretty quiet week in the East Hampton Star police blotter.
- All politics aside, House Republicans are chaotic dressers.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
- And finally, frozen food: