Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where the omicron BA.5 variant is serious. Here's what else is happening:
- Protesters who oppose budget cuts for the city's school system had to be escorted out of an event with Mayor Eric Adams last night.
- "I feel like the statement and the suggestion to take pictures of the cops was — like most things in his campaign or in his current stint as mayor — for show.": After Mayor Adams told the public back in April to submit photos of NYPD officers standing around looking at their phones, several people did ... and got no response.
- At Atlantic City man with a history of defrauding women through dating apps and escaping custody has pleaded guilty to again escaping federal custody and scamming women.
- Ulster County, New York, is holding a public all-ages vote for a new "I Voted" sticker, and so far, the runaway leader is an Edward Steed-ish graphic of a crazy-haired man with spider legs, drawn by a local 14-year-old.
- After Netflix's high-profile firing of a bunch of writers of color who'd just been hired at the company's promotional publication, Tudum, Netflix has again posted a job listing for a Tudum writer.
- The World Meteorological Organization says global warming has caused the number of "natural" disasters to increase fivefold over the past 50 years, but thanks largely to advancements in early warning systems, far fewer people are actually dying from disasters.
- Young American newlyweds who aren't rich are increasingly signing prenuptial agreements in order to protect their spouse from being targeted by collectors seeking payment for the other person's student or medical debt.
- Ada Limón has been named the United States' 24th poet laureate.
- The magazine business is not what it used to be.
- In a new documentary, British Olympian and marathoner Mo Farah revealed that his real name is Hussein Abdi Kahin, and that he was trafficked into the U.K. from Somalia as a young boy — under another child's name — and forced into slavery as a domestic servant in London.
- At the at the UnidosUS conference in Texas yesterday, First Lady Jill Biden said she appreciated "the diversity of this [Latino] community, as distinct as the bogidas [sic] of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio," which did not go over well.
- Here's your GQ interview/photo spread of "Chef" Jeremy Allen White, star of The Bear.
- And finally, perseverance:
Wait for me, I've little legs..🐕🐾😅 pic.twitter.com/68CmPO65ww— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) July 12, 2022