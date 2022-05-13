Good Friday afternoon in New York City, where watching JoezMcFly watch the Yankees is more fun than watching the Yankees. Here's what else is happening:
- New York State's Public Service Commission warned yesterday that come peak air conditioning season, New York City electricity bills could be 12% higher than they were last summer.
- Domingo Morales, a 30-year-old composting enthusiast from the Bronx, is using a $200,000 grant to spread the gospel of recycling food scraps around New York City.
- The Second Stage Theater, which is currently showing Take Me Out with Jesse Williams, confirmed that it installed infrared cameras to catch any audience members trying to take (another) picture of Williams' penis during the show.
- The Coast Guard said 11 migrants from Haiti and the Dominican Republic drowned when a boat "illegally" destined for the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico capsized.
- Israeli police on Friday beat up mourners at the funeral for Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was allegedly shot by Israeli soldiers while on the job earlier this week, and at one point the cops caused pallbearers to drop the casket.
- In the wake of internal uproar over Dave Chappelle's anti-trans jokes in his Netflix specials, the company sent a memo to employees saying that the job might require them to "work on titles you perceive to be harmful," and if they can't handle that, "Netflix may not be the best place for you."
- "If the audience doesn’t like it, that’s the fucking audience’s problem. It’s not running for public office," said director Andrew Dominik in reference to Blonde, his new NC-17 movie about Marilyn Monroe.
- Kyrie Irving went on a rant about a lot of things while live-streaming himself playing video games, at one point telling sports betters to "do my fucking job" before they complain about him ruining their parlay.
- Tiny Graceland is a big mood.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- And finally, they're watching:
Pufferfish floating in the sea..🐡👁️‿👁️🐡🌊😍 pic.twitter.com/V1rnOGK0nK— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) May 13, 2022