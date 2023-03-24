Good Friday afternoon in New York City, where we're on track for our least snowy snow season in history. Here's what else is happening:
- Sections of the Jersey Shore beachfront are in pretty bad shape, sandwise, after a winter of heavy erosion.
- Democratic New York state lawmakers, who may or may not have looked around their living rooms for tax revenue ideas, say they want to impose a sales tax on streaming services like Netflix and HBO Max in order to bring in extra money for the MTA.
- Noted hip-hop podcaster Taxstone was found guilty of manslaughter yesterday in connection to a fatal 2016 shooting at a T.I. concert at Irving Plaza.
- Street vendors are charging more for hot dogs because of inflation.
- "It’s been surreal winning something that cool. It’s silly because it’s a mullet contest, but all those people supporting me meant a lot. I won $2,500 and a trophy.": Scott Salvadore, the upstate New York man who won the 2022 USA Mullet Championships, reflects on his victory.
- The Cut published a handy spoiler-filled guide to season 2 of "Yellowjackets" for people who like the show but are too scared to actually watch it.
- TIL there's a tunnel under Ocean Boulevard.
- The new Andrew Lloyd Weber Broadway musical, "Bad Cinderella," is apparently bad.
- So Kim Kardashian and her enormous camera crew walk into a pub on St. Patrick's Day...
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
- And finally, air raid alert: