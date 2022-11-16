Good Wednesday afternoon in New York City, where tickets for Taylor Swift at MetLife Stadium are now going for $35,000. Here's what else is happening:
- New York City's Department of Consumer and Worker Protection is proposing that DoorDash, Uber Eats and other food delivery services pay app-based delivery cyclists $23.82 an hour plus tips by 2025, which is less than the $30 an hour that advocates wanted, but would still amount to a $9 raise from what they make now on average.
- Part-time faculty at Parsons School of Design and The New School went on strike today in protest of poor pay.
- The New York City Department of Investigation said a worker with the medical examiner's office stole an $800 Louis Vuitton bag from the home of a deceased man whose body was being picked up and transported to the morgue.
- Five new floats are debuting at next week's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, including the Wonder Bread-themed "Wondership," a Geoffrey-themed Toys "R" Us float and a Baby Shark float.
- Pennsylvania's Republican-controlled House of Representatives has voted to impeach Philadelphia D.A. (and Democrat) Larry Krasner, a twice-elected figure who has come to national fame as a leading progressive prosecutor.
- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has come out in support of a U.S. Senate bill to protect same-sex marriage, saying same-sex couples deserve rights even though Mormons believe that homosexuality is a sin.
- A class-action lawsuit against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried also names athlete-celebrities Tom Brady, Stephen Curry, Shaquille O'Neal and Naomi Osaka, among others, as people who promoted or participated in a scheme that "was designed to take advantage of unsophisticated investors."
- In the past several months, five head coach vacancies in the WNBA have all been filled with white people.
- A German man who found a $4.7 million check written out to the Haribo gummy bear company on the floor of the Frankfurt train station reported it to the company ... and received a reward of six bags of gummies.
- Lizzy Savetsky, an Instagram influencer who identifies herself as "a proud Jew and Zionist," said she's dropping out of The Real Housewives of New York show after getting a bunch of antisemitic comments online.
- It's figgy pudding time.
