- Electricity from offshore wind farms in the Atlantic has officially come ashore in East Hampton.
- "We'll have to beg for an extra line in the adjunct budget, and then go try to find an adjunct instructor to teach the course ... Or the student just doesn't take the course and delays graduation." Two department chairs at Queens College explained how Mayor Eric Adams' budget cuts for CUNY will harm students.
- Staten Island Ferry maintenance workers, who've been on the job without a union contract for more than a decade, deserve a nearly $13-an-hour wage boost — plus hundreds of thousands of dollars in back pay — according to Comptroller Brad Lander.
- State police are trying to figure out who keeps calling Westchester high schools with fake active shooter calls that result in SWAT teams being deployed.
- The Yankees' $360 Million Man Aaron Judge hit a home run in the first inning of today's season opener.
- Amsterdam launched an online ad campaign targeted at young British men Googling cheap party vacations in the Dutch city, threatening fines and urging Googlers to just "Stay away" if they're looking to get messy.
- In other vacation news: Use all your vacation time! More than half of Americans don't use all their PTO.
- Scientists have discovered that the T-Rex probably didn't have such a scary grin because their lips actually covered most of their teeth.
- Our man Adrian Chiles is having a hard time keeping track of the convoluted plots on TV dramas these days.
- Good Vibes alert.
