- An architect has designed stoops — which are made of steel (🔥) and cost $55k a pair — to put in the middle of the road on New York City's designated Open Streets.
- Just a heads up, there's a 12-foot, 1,000-pound great white shark named Ironbound cruising off the coast of New Jersey.
- Actor James Cromwell, of Babe and L.A. Confidential fame, was among a group of PETA activists who glued their hand to a Midtown Starbucks counter this morning to protest the coffee chain charging more for plant-based milks.
- Apple is discontinuing the iPod.
- Tulum is overrun.
- A House subcommittee is finally about to hear Department of Defense testimony about UFOs.
- A Massachusetts family that adopted a stray puppy quickly turned it over to wildlife officials once they realized it was actually a coyote.
- Kelli Ward, the Arizona Republican Party chair who orchestrated the state's "audit" of potential election fraud in 2020, is selling NFTs of herself dressed up like the Statue of Liberty, kind of.
- A sex toy website has purchased The Believer and is trying to revive it by publishing sex-related SEO posts that will hopefully generate enough revenue for the magazine to re-hire writers who will then write typical Believer pieces.
- A water sommelier told Eater that most bottled water that says "purified" or "alkaline" is bad, but spring and glacier water are great.
