It’s Tuesday afternoon in New York City and we’ve got a lot of polluted beaches in the state.
An Environment America report found 57% of the 344 state beaches the organization tested in 2022 had at least one day where the levels of “fecal contamination” were deemed potentially unsafe, but that's not stopping most people from going for a swim off the coast of New York.
Here’s what else is happening:
- There’s a tense fight happening right now over the future of two blocks on West 103rd Street as community members disagree over whether they should be more car-friendly or more pedestrian-friendly.
- If you’ve never heard of the Tylenol murders of 1982, you have some catching up to do. The man at the center of it—James W. Lewis—was found dead in his home on Sunday at the age of 76.
- Britney Spears announced her memoir, “The Woman in Me,” will debut this October.
- You can now play Jeopardy! on Roku with its first-ever voice-activated game which means you can still scream the answer at your TV, but now it'll actually do something when you do.
- I went to Disney World once and vowed never to return because of the sheer number of people (not to mention the cost, heat and waiting involved), but if you’re choosing to brave Mickey Mouse’s kingdom this summer, there’s good news: it looks like it may be much emptier than it usually is.
- Bank of America was slapped with a $150 million fine and will pay $100 million to customers for “double dipping” on overdraft fees, withholding credit card reward bonuses and opening accounts without consent.
- Manhattan’s most Instagrammable free event is back again. Manhattanhenge is returning Wednesday with a full sun on the grid tomorrow and a half sun on the grid on Thursday.
- And finally, adopt me, Chase!