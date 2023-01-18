Good Wednesday afternoon in New York City, where snow has at least entered the forecast. Here's what else is happening:
- Nassau County Democrat Joshua Lafazan, who competed in but lost the Democratic primary in George Santos' district last year, is urging officials to take away Santos' passport so he can't flee the country during the investigation into his alleged campaign finance violations.
- In other George Santos news, this character actor from Veep and New Girl could definitely play him in a movie.
- Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan and Sade are all headed to the Marriott Marquis in Manhattan this summer to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
- Former New York Giants lineback Blake Martinez told Business Insider that when he hurt his knee, he linked up with some old Stanford pals who worked in the tech biz, one thing led to another and now he's done playing football but is making just as much money pursuing his true passion: selling Pokémon cards in live unboxing videos.
- A new study by the Guardian, Die Zeit and the nonprofit SourceMaterial found that more than 90% of rainforest carbon offsets sold by the biggest provider, Verra, to entities including Salesforce, easyJet, Gucci and the band Pearl Jam, "are worthless" and do nothing to stop deforestation.
- The New York Times' ongoing effort to make pickleball happen continues with this piece about how the sport is the perfect way to make friends with strangers while you're traveling.
- French nun Sister André, who was born Lucile Randon in 1904 and lived to be the world's oldest person, has died at the age of 118 and 340 days.
- The cool new thing on TikTok is "spreading negativity ❤️."
- And finally, party on: