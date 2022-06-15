Good Wednesday afternoon in New York City, a city (in a state) of winners, not losers. Here's what's happening:
- A new study from the Regional Plan Association found that even if remote work quadruples by 2030, the amount of people commuting across the Hudson River into Manhattan will still rise by about 10% from 2019 levels, suggesting that the Gateway tunnel project is still sorely needed.
- Until the Department of Transportation comes up with permanent rules for outdoor dining structures some time in 2023, we're likely going to keep seeing abandoned sheds and other problems (like rats).
- A dozen Weed World trucks were towed this week after the "CBD" vending company racked up about half a million dollars in parking tickets.
- The ACLU says American prisoners making pennies an hour are producing $11 billion a year in goods and services.
- After 22 years on the job, New York magazine restaurant critic Adam Platt is calling it.
- Punch went to Riis Beach, a.k.a. New York City's Gay Beach, to see what people are drinking. The answers were mostly tequila-based cocktails and natural wine.
- The World Health Organization wants to rename "monkeypox" because the term is discriminatory and stigmatizing.
- Maine is cracking down on profane vanity plates and could eventually recall hundreds of vulgar plates already out there.
- White supremacist groups are trying to (re?)claim camping.
- Afropunk is returning to Brooklyn this September for the first time in three years, with Burna Boy and Earl Sweatshirt among the headliners.
- This is a great interview with Jerrod Carmichael about what comes next after his extremely personal special, Rothaniel.
- And finally, flex and point:
Rubbing in that sunscreen.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/5KzYA4rAiM— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) June 15, 2022