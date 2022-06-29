Good Wednesday afternoon in New York City, where Staten Island can't stop thinking about seceding. Here's what else is happening:
- Eric Adams went on The Daily Show last night and accused counselors and therapists employed by the New York City Department of Education of "eating off us" by collecting checks and not doing enough to help students with dyslexia.
- A new bill in the City Council would require the Department of Transportation and the Parks Department to come up with a new location to put a public bathroom in each of the city's 214 zip codes.
- A New York City urologist claims he's seeing an increase in wealthy patients getting botox injected into their bladders so they can hold it while sitting in traffic on the drive to the Hamptons.
- Veterans of New York City's ballroom scene are slightly concerned that all the positive mainstream attention they're getting via the likes of RuPaul's Drag Race and Pose could lead to a watered-down commercialization of their art.
- The people who moved from New York City to northwestern Connecticut at the start of the pandemic spend a lot of money up there, and locals are nervous that if those people move back to the city, their economy could slump.
- Ban Cars doesn't mean "ban cars" — it's an "encouragement to question the supremacy of cars in American society."
- Some Pakistani viewers of Ms. Marvel are upset that the show cast some Indian actors to play Pakistani characters.
- A Brooklyn-based Black-owned company that sells salon services under the brand name SKKN+ is suing Kim Kardashian for starting a skincare line called SKKN.
- Previously retired actor Cameron Diaz is back in action, filming a movie with Jamie Foxx called Back in Action.
- And finally, everyone's talking about The Bear:
Last weekend, I saw this bear in Kluane National Park near Haines Junction of the Yukon. pic.twitter.com/qeRYwlJt0p— Gurdeep Pandher of the Yukon (@GurdeepPandher) June 29, 2022