- The MTA said about 1,000 people have signed up to give comments about congestion pricing during the agency's series of six public hearings on the matter, which kick off tonight.
- The carriage horse that collapsed in Midtown is still nowhere to be found, despite Bella Hadid's effort to rescue it.
- Oh hey, Metro Weather guy.
- "There's no soap in there," explained one extremely contented man after using the men's room at Tompkins Square Park, which might be the gnarliest room in all of New York City.
- A Florida man and woman have pleaded guilty to stealing Joe Biden's daughter's diary and trying to sell it to the right-wing group Project Veritas for $40,000.
- In other Florida news, the state is home to a tree called the manchineel tree that's so toxic, one bite of its apple can kill you and even just standing under it during a rainstorm can cause "excruciating pain and blisters."
- Meet Claiborne Pell, the namesake of the Pell Grant and a hall-of-fame American eccentric.
- GQ took stock of the film and TV empire that 50 Cent has steadily been building, mostly on the Starz network.
- "That was some of my favorite running music and I have removed it from my music library.": Chelsea Clinton has stopped listening to Kanye West because of the way he's treated Kim Kardashian.
