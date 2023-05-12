Good Friday afternoon in New York City, where the burek is bussin'. Here's what's happening:
- The NYPD initially charged tried bringing terrorism charges against two Harlem residents involved in a protest against the killing of Jordan Neely wherein demonstrators got down on the train tracks.
- Some outer-borough neighborhoods remain underserved by Citi Bike — and the city's bike lane network isn't the safest — but overall, the bike share network that was introduced 10 years ago has been a remarkable success.
- A runaway goat has been roaming around Chatham Township, New Jersey, peeping into people's homes and freaking them out, but police are warning untrained residents to avoid trying to capture the animal.
- Federal grand jury subpoenas were issued this week in connection with an ongoing corruption investigation into New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez.
- Adidas is planning to sell off its excess Yeezy inventory and donate the proceeds to unspecified charities related to groups that've been offended by some of Ye's past comments.
- The mysterious nonfiction book that shot to the top of the bestseller list based on presale orders placed by Taylor Swift fans is not a Taylor Swift memoir, but rather an oral history of BTS.
- Working on the "The Kelly Clarkson Show" sounds bad.
- Jeopardy! co-host Mayim Bialik walked off the set yesterday in solidarity with the WGA writers' strike, leaving Ken Jennings to hold down the fort for the time being.
- Between the near-silent engine and the plush pillows built into the headrests, this new Mercedes electric car seems designed for falling asleep at the wheel.
- For some reason, I've listened to this new Jonas Brothers yacht rock album seven times today.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
- And finally, strong finish: