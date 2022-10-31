Lantern Fly, a black pug, defeated main rivals Bodega Cat and Turtle Finding Nemo to clinch the victory. Lantern Fly — who uses the instagram handle @sexybeastthepug with the tag line “I don’t kiss and tell” — also held off strong showings from Chihuahua Jesus and Lady Gaga Meat.

Lantern Fly was elected Best in Show at the 32nd Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Festival .

Black pug, and Best in Show winner, Lantern Fly, at the 32nd Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Festival.

“Lantern Fly came out of nowhere,” said Joseph Borduin, the organizer of the parade, noting that the pug edged out rivals late Sunday night – just before voting closed – to take the lead.

The pug had a strong showing at the parade, where its accompanying humans dressed as giant Converse sneakers, dubbing themselves the “Stomp Squad.”

Lantern Fly does not win any money for Best in Show, but he does win “bragging rights,” said Borduin. All 16 finalists for Best in Show will be awarded a photo shoot with Borduin, who works as a professional photographer when he’s not volunteering his time to produce the dog parade.

The event was held Saturday, Oct. 22 at Tompkins Square Park, and 400 dogs competed. Voting was held online for a week after the competition, in the hopes of dispersing crowds at the perennially-packed event.

“It was wonderful seeing everyone smiling,” said Borduin. “It just makes all the hard work that went into it, worth it. And seeing this last minute jump by Spotted Lantern Fly just really made me excited again. It’s getting me hyped up for next year.”

Here is a list of the finalists for Best in Show:

Barbie, Best Celebrity

Bodega Cat, Judges’ Pick

Chihuahua Jesus, Judges’ Pick

Halal Guys, Best Food Theme

Lady Gaga Meat, Best Celebrity

Lantern Fly, Judges’ Pick

Little Mermaid Tucker Carlson (Black mermaid lives matter), Best Current Event

Local Express train, Best Wheels Theme

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Judges’ Pick

Monopoly, Best Group Theme

Roach Pigeon and Rat, Best NYC Theme

Scary Clown, Best Chihuahua

Sex & The City, Judges’ Pick

T Rex Chasing Goldblum, Best Scariest Theme

Turtle Finding Nemo, Best Animal Theme

Uterus on a Judge’s Leash, Judges’ Pick

This year the parade returned to its namesake location after a stint at the East River Park Amphitheater and a year on Zoom in 2020.

Organizer Borduin says is already planning next year’s event. “My main goal for this event is turning it into a real parade on the streets.”

Lantern Fly, aka Beast the Pug, could not immediately be reached for comment.