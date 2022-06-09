A former NYPD officer with a history of arrests will spend up to four years in prison for firing an illegally-possessed handgun into the Atlantic Ocean.

David Afanador, a 16-year veteran of the department, was sentenced by a Nassau County judge on Thursday for using an illegal firearm to “recklessly” fire multiple shots while drinking in Long Beach, according to the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office.

He faces between 16 months and four years in prison for the charge of criminal possession of a weapon charge, a felony.

At the time, Afanador, 41, was on leave from the NYPD, after placing a Black man in an apparent chokehold on Rockaway Beach – and becoming the first New York City police officer to be charged under the state’s anti-chokehold law. A grand jury ultimately did not indict him in that case.