New York City’s former social services chief is landing a new job at a lobbying firm founded by Mayor Eric Adams’ former chief of staff, Frank Carone, a month after quitting his post.

Former Department of Social Services Commissioner Gary Jenkins will join Carone’s lobbying firm, Oaktree Solutions, as managing director of social services starting Monday, Jenkins confirmed to Gothamist.

“What attracted me to Oaktree was it’s not just local,” he said. “This gives me the opportunity to help people across the country.”

Under city rules, Jenkins is banned from lobbying his old agency for a year. He said he does not intend to register as a lobbyist in the near future and his new role includes finding business in the social services sector and consulting potential clients nationwide.

"Gary is an extraordinary public servant who did great things for the City of New York," said Carone. "We're thrilled to have him on our team for the next chapter of his career empowering organizations across the globe with knowledge to do their best work."

So far, however, Carone’s client roster reads as a who’s who of high-powered companies looking to gain favor with City Hall — including the real estate firms Durst Organization and SL Green, which is trying to build a casino in Times Square, the New York Times reported.

Jenkins said he will focus on advising social service agencies and did not rule out working with the state while he is barred from communicating with his former city agency, where his wife still works.

“I’ll start exploring who needs my assistance,” he said.

He declined to share his new salary.

Jenkins enters the private sector after serving as head of DSS from January 2022 through the beginning of this month, the culmination of a three-decade tenure in city government. He was previously the head of the Human Resources Administration under Mayor Bill de Blasio and DSS boss Steve Banks after climbing the agency's ranks.

His tenure at the helm was marked by a record-high rise in the city’s homeless shelter population, driven in large part by a number of newly arrived asylum-seekers seeking temporary accommodations. More than 70,000 people now stay in DSS shelters each night.

A serious staffing shortage at the sprawling agency also complicated day-to-day functions crucial to the most vulnerable New Yorkers. With 1 in 5 positions vacant at the end of last year, HRA struggled to process food stamp and cash assistance applications in a timely manner — delaying aid to the city’s poorest families.

Jenkins also faced scandal after dismissing his spokesperson, who accused him of covering up a breach of city law when families spent the night at a Bronx intake office. The claims led to a Department of Investigations probe, though Jenkins has denied any wrongdoing.

Adams praised his former agency head in a statement after Jenkins announced his resignation last month.

“Under his leadership, the Department of Social Services invested a historic amount to support unsheltered New Yorkers — bringing and keeping more than 1,100 people living on our subways into shelter as part of our Subway Safety Plan and inviting those with lived experiences to the table to help craft our housing and homelessness plans," Adams said.

But the quick shift to lobbying, a routine transition for many city officials, has irked reformers and good government groups.

Councilmember Lincoln Restler is sponsoring legislation to prohibit city workers from lobbying any part of city government — not just their old agencies — for two years

“As somebody who’s worked in the mayor’s office and has seen the kind of insidious influence that lobbyists and former senior officials can have in the administrations where they worked, we have to close these loopholes today,” Restler told Gothamist last month.

Conflict of Interests Board Executive Director Carolyn Miller said former municipal workers are not required to notify the ethics office about their new employment, even if it means lobbying city agencies.