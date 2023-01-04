Gary Cabana, a 60-year-old former Broadway usher accused of stabbing two MoMA employees last March who denied him entry to a film screening at the iconic Manhattan institution, was arrested in Philadelphia a few days later. Police there found him sleeping on a park bench after also being identified as the suspect behind a fire in a Best Western hotel room, which had been quickly deemed by officials as arson.

A former patron of the Museum of Modern Art accused of stabbing two employees last year has been extradited back to New York City and is facing charges for attempted murder and assault, police said Wednesday.

This photo provided by the Philadelphia Police Department shows Gary Cabana, who is suspected of stabbing two workers at New York's Museum of Modern Art.

Cabana was extradited to New York and processed by police at the Midtown North Precinct shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. He is accused of stabbing a 24-year-old female employee in the lower back and neck and a male worker of the same age in the collarbone.

According to police, the employees turned Cabana away from a film screening at the MoMA because his membership had been revoked for repeated bouts of misbehavior at the museum. The employees were taken to Bellevue Hospital after the attack.

Friends and family of the suspect who spoke to Gothamist shortly after the attack last year said he had a history of mental illness that appeared to worsen during the coronavirus pandemic.

Information on Cabana’s attorneys was not immediately available.