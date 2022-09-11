A former Major League Baseball pitcher who retired to become a Port Authority police officer was killed on Sunday while driving to work at the September 11th memorial ceremony, authorities said.

Anthony Varvaro, a 37-year-old father of four, was fatally struck by a motorist driving the wrong way on the New Jersey Turnpike at 4:30 a.m., state police said. The wrong-way driver, Henry Plazas, was also killed in the crash.

A native of Staten Island, Varvaro spent six years as a professional baseball player, pitching for the Seattle Mariners, the Boston Red Sox and the Atlanta Braves.

The Braves confirmed his death on Twitter, noting that he was “en route to serve at the World Trade Center Command in commemoration of September 11, 2001 activities when he was involved in a motor vehicle accident.”