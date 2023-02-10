Milford Councilman and PSE&G supervisor Russell Heller was shot and killed by his former employee over workplace issues, authorities said Friday.

The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office said Gary T. Curtis, 58, was a former PSE&G worker who gunned down the 51-year-old Heller on Wednesday, shooting him outside his car as he arrived to work at the PSE&G facility in Franklin Township.

Heller’s death came a week after Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was shot dead outside her home. Officials have yet to say if they know of a motive or have a suspect in that case.

Somerset County authorities said Heller’s shooting was an isolated incident related to "disciplinary actions." It previously also said the killing was “not politically connected with his elected office or political affiliation.”

They said Curtis, a resident of Washington Township in Warren County, used a revolver that was legally registered to him to fatally shoot Heller and then shoot himself.

Authorities found Curtis with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a parking lot in Bridgewater, where he was later pronounced dead, according to the prosecutor’s office. They haven’t said how they tracked him down.