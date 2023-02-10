Milford Councilman and PSE&G supervisor Russell Heller was shot and killed by his former employee over workplace issues, authorities said Friday.
The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office said Gary T. Curtis, 58, was a former PSE&G worker who gunned down the 51-year-old Heller on Wednesday, shooting him outside his car as he arrived to work at the PSE&G facility in Franklin Township.
Heller’s death came a week after Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was shot dead outside her home. Officials have yet to say if they know of a motive or have a suspect in that case.
Somerset County authorities said Heller’s shooting was an isolated incident related to "disciplinary actions." It previously also said the killing was “not politically connected with his elected office or political affiliation.”
They said Curtis, a resident of Washington Township in Warren County, used a revolver that was legally registered to him to fatally shoot Heller and then shoot himself.
Authorities found Curtis with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a parking lot in Bridgewater, where he was later pronounced dead, according to the prosecutor’s office. They haven’t said how they tracked him down.
Curtis informed family members last year that he'd been fired, a cousin, Robert Williams, told NJ Advance Media. Williams said Curtis didn't elaborate about why he was dismissed, but he'd mentioned filing a complaint to the federal Equal Opportunity Employment Commission alleging harassment sometime in either 2021 or 2022, according to the report. EEOC complaints are not available to the public.
Williams also said family members didn't know Curtis owned a gun, and didn't know him to be someone who could be "pushed to a point where he would carry out something that he did."
PSE&G declined to comment on Friday afternoon and has not responded to additional questions about Curtis’ employment history with the company. Following the shooting, spokeswoman Rebecca Mazzarella said Heller “will be sorely missed by all and our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.”
Heller was a Republican member of the Milford Borough Council for the last four years.
Milford Borough Clerk Karen Dysart said he was born and raised in town, and his family had also served in local office. She said Heller lived next door to his parents.
“He always comes in with a big smile. And, you know, a funny comment for us all,” Dysart previously said. “It's just devastation. He is the nicest, nicest person you would ever wanna meet. “Always a smile and a good word. Always. Unbelievable. Just unbelievable.”
This story has been updated to include comment from Robert Williams, originally provided to NJ Advance Media.